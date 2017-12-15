Erytech Pharma SA’s (ERYP) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Erytech Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ERYP) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 20th. Erytech Pharma had issued 4,686,106 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $108,998,826 based on an initial share price of $23.26. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERYP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Erytech Pharma (ERYP) opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.67. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Erytech Pharma SA, also known as ERYTECH Pharma, is a France-based biopharmaceutical company developing medicinal products mainly in oncology, hematology and immunology fields of business. The Company offers ESY-ASP (GRASPA), a medicinal product consisting of L-Asparaginase entrapped into human homologous red blood cells.

