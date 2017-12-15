Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SeaChange International’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SEAC)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a note issued to investors on Sunday. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ SEAC) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,477. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 648,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,270,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 14.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 224,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

