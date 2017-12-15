Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medley Capital Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medley Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on Medley Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 492,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,637. Medley Capital has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $295.25, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Medley Capital by 113.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Medley Capital by 77.4% during the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 35,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medley Capital by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

