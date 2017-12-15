EPR Properties (EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.44. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $142,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,775.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,791,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,604,000 after acquiring an additional 454,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,555,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,849,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,684,000 after acquiring an additional 718,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,730,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 709,368 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR Properties (EPR) traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,821. EPR Properties has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $4,982.15, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a nov 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

