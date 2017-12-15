Envestnet (ENV) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.59

News articles about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have trended very positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.59 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 48.415880750109 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) opened at $50.05 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,199.78, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $175.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,074 shares of company stock worth $13,058,198. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

