Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55,604.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $200,145.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $112,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 690.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

