Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $766,000 Stake in Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 396.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,875,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,483,000 after buying an additional 1,498,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,112,000 after buying an additional 567,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tenneco by 407.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 435,666 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 129.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 613,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,910.00, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Tenneco had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tenneco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other Tenneco news, VP John E. Kunz sold 2,010 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Kunz sold 11,500 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,528. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $766,000 Stake in Tenneco Inc. (TEN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/engineers-gate-manager-lp-has-766000-stake-in-tenneco-inc-ten.html.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.