Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,189 shares during the period. Superior Energy Services accounts for approximately 3.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Superior Energy Services worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

SPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. ( NYSE SPN ) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.23 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter D. Kinnear bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

