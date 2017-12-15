Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tenaris SA (TS)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Tenaris makes up 1.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 709,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 127,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,164,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

Shares of Tenaris SA ( TS ) traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 1,199,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,263. Tenaris SA has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $18,357.34, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Tenaris had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

