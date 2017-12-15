Endo International (ENDP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENDP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of Endo International (ENDP) traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 3,015,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,744.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $786.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.93 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 126.97% and a positive return on equity of 66.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 16.6% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 64.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

