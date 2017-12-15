Embraer SA (ERJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.05.

Embraer (ERJ) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,291,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,614.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 10.65%. equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Embraer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Santander lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Embraer SA (ERJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/embraer-sa-erj-plans-dividend-increase-0-11-per-share.html.

About Embraer

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.