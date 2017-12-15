Embraer SA (ERJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.05.
Embraer (ERJ) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,291,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,614.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 10.65%. equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Embraer
