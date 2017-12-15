eMagin Co. (EMAN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,727 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 571,955 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) opened at $1.65 on Friday. eMagin has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 57.13% and a negative net margin of 69.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of microdisplays using organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets OLED on silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilizes OLED microdisplays and related products. The Company also performs research in the OLED field.

