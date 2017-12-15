Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Short Interest Update

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,263,672 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 1,676,478 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,389,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $2,818,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries ( NASDAQ ESIO ) opened at $20.67 on Friday. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

