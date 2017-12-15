Dynagas LNG Partners’ (DLNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

“Dynagas reported 3Q17 results on December 5, 2017, with adjusted earnings and revenue that were lower than our estimate and consensus. However, EBITDA was in-line with our estimate and above consensus.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners ( DLNG ) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 295,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,980. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $404.63, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).

