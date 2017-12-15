Dreyfus Strateg (DSM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News stories about Dreyfus Strateg (NYSE:DSM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus Strateg earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0298740016275 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dreyfus Strateg (DSM) opened at $8.45 on Friday. Dreyfus Strateg has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds considered investment grade or the unrated equivalent.

