Domtar Corporation (UFS) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,535,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 582,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 220,146 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,870,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,692,000 after purchasing an additional 205,810 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,410 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Domtar to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Domtar Corporation ( UFS ) traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 445,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,239. Domtar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $3,018.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. Domtar had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In related news, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 4,712 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $201,343.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,343.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

