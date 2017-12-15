Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCK) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,737,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,312,000 after purchasing an additional 289,985 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at about $136,312,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,733,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,750,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 513,183 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Discovery Communications, Inc. ( NASDAQ DISCK ) opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,944.27, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

