Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Imperial Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE DBD) opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,320.00, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Alan Kerr purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $50,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

