Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $28.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cowen cut Dick’s Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Forward View upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,521. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,248.94, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dick’s Sporting Goods will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,422 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

