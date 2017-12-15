Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diamondrock Hospitality earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2751299513167 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE DRH) opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2,235.41, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Diamondrock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.30 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Diamondrock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondrock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Diamondrock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

