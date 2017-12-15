Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($19.05) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.60 ($18.57) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($17.62) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.50) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. set a €14.00 ($16.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS set a €17.20 ($20.48) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.09 ($17.96).

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.54 ($19.69). The stock had a trading volume of 26,606,739 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €13.07 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of €19.95 ($23.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companys Global Markets segment offers financial markets products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

