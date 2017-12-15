Desjardins Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Franco Nevada (FNV)

Desjardins reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note published on Monday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. TD Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $82.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 857,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,011. The firm has a market cap of $14,317.75, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of -0.14. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.07 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,989,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 71,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 598.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

