Dermira (DERM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DERM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 336,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Dermira has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $261,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $809,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 300,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 614,138 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 351,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

