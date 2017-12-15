Davis Selected Advisers Has $17.53 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,135 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.89% of Terreno Realty worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 67.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE TRNO) traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,008.59, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Securities boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

