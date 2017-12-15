David Loechner Sells 31,555 Shares of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Stock

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) CEO David Loechner sold 31,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $632,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Loechner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, David Loechner sold 74,777 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,556,109.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, David Loechner sold 40,071 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $856,317.27.

On Monday, December 4th, David Loechner sold 53,139 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $1,187,125.26.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,245,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc (Emerald), formerly Expo Event Holdco, Inc, is an operator of business-to-business (B2B) trade shows. The Company operates across multiple sectors, which includes: Gift, Home and General Merchandise; Sports; Design and Construction; Technology; Jewelry; Other Trade Shows; and Other Events.

