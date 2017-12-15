Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF (XOP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,502,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after purchasing an additional 528,748 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF (XOP) traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 10,117,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,572,385. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn ETF has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

