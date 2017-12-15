Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Communications worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 619,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 910,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,643,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 721,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 693,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 643,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,029,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,462,000 after acquiring an additional 601,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) opened at $12.75 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.78, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -287.03%.

CNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Consolidated Communications from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Currey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Gerke acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $185,318.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,550 shares of company stock worth $247,203. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

