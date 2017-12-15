Cytosorbents (CTSO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSO. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) opened at $5.90 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption.

