CubeSmart (CUBE) SVP Jonathan L. Perry Sells 20,270 Shares of Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 20,270 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $595,329.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,575.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE CUBE) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,030. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5,303.44, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.64%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cubesmart-cube-svp-jonathan-l-perry-sells-20270-shares-of-stock.html.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.