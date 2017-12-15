CubeSmart (CUBE) SVP Jonathan L. Perry Sells 20,270 Shares of Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 20,270 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $595,329.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,575.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE CUBE) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,030. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5,303.44, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,828,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,985,000 after buying an additional 10,750,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,780,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,242,000 after buying an additional 650,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,630,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,897,000 after buying an additional 958,151 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,264,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,762,000 after buying an additional 569,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,207,000 after buying an additional 363,927 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

