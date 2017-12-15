CSRA (CSRA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSRA earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1001269894501 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSRA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSRA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CSRA (CSRA) traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $30.13. 2,494,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,090. CSRA has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4,940.00 and a PE ratio of 15.64.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSRA had a return on equity of 79.44% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CSRA will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

