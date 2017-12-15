Crown Castle International (CCI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown Castle International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8161710745237 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $112.50 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,745. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,246.86, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.07). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

In other news, VP Philip M. Kelley sold 10,551 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $1,193,212.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

