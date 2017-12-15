Critical Contrast: NutriSystem (NTRI) and Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)

NutriSystem (NASDAQ: NTRI) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) are both small-cap non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NutriSystem alerts:

92.5% of NutriSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NutriSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NutriSystem has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannabis Sativa has a beta of -7.47, indicating that its stock price is 847% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NutriSystem and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutriSystem 8.27% 49.69% 30.87% Cannabis Sativa -933.35% -110.30% -65.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NutriSystem and Cannabis Sativa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutriSystem $545.45 million 2.75 $35.46 million $1.85 26.95 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.38) -12.55

NutriSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NutriSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NutriSystem and Cannabis Sativa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutriSystem 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

NutriSystem currently has a consensus target price of $68.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.66%. Given NutriSystem’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NutriSystem is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Dividends

NutriSystem pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cannabis Sativa does not pay a dividend. NutriSystem pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NutriSystem beats Cannabis Sativa on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc. is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy. Its customers order on an auto-delivery basis (Auto-Delivery), where means it sends a four-week meal plan on an ongoing basis until notified of a customer’s cancellation. The Company offers its pre-selected favorites food pack or personalized plans, where customers can hand pick their entire menu or customize plans to their dietary preference. As of December 31, 2016, its meal plans featured over 150 menu options at different price points, including frozen and ready-to-go entrees, desserts, snacks and shakes.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. develops and promotes natural cannabis products. The Company is engaged in the research, development and licensing of natural cannabis products, including cannabis formulas, edibles, topicals, strains, recipes and delivery systems. The Company plans to develop, produce and market products through joint ventures with companies licensed under state regulations applicable to cannabis businesses. It holds the license for a medicinal cannabis strain called NZT, a cannabis lozenge delivery methodology, and a cannabis trauma cream formula. The Company is also developing a third strain of cannabis plant named CT22. The Company also conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Wild Earth Naturals, Inc. (Wild Earth). Wild Earth is an herbal skin care products formulation and marketing company that plans to target the natural healthcare products market in the United States and abroad. It offers Go Deep, Go Deep EXTRA (GDX), Face Garden, Body Garden and Lip Garden.

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.