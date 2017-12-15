Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 224,686 Shares of Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,686 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard REIT ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard REIT ETF by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000.

Get Vanguard REIT ETF alerts:

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.16. 586,373 shares of the company were exchanged. Vanguard REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $86.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/crestwood-advisors-group-llc-sells-224686-shares-of-vanguard-reit-etf-vnq.html.

About Vanguard REIT ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.