Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHK. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.51.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) opened at $3.64 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $3,310.00, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $122,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $126,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $143,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

