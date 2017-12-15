Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Parsley Energy (PE)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) opened at $26.42 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,320.00, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

