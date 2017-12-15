Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has a $24.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.16.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,946. The firm has a market cap of $6,890.70, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $94,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,785 shares of company stock valued at $448,492 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $205,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $210,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/cowen-reaffirms-market-perform-rating-for-jetblue-airways-jblu.html.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.