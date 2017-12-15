Coupa Software’s (COUP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Coupa Software (COUP) opened at $33.61 on Monday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $389,164.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,186.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,293 shares of company stock worth $17,212,290. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 260.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,862 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 79.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,166,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,496,000 after buying an additional 962,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 60.0% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Coupa Software by 110.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,073,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 563,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

