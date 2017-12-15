CounterPath (CPAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.14

Shares of CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

