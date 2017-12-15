Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Southwestern Energy ( NYSE SWN ) traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.29. 21,720,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,843.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.99 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

