Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 689,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 824,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 420,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 355,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( NASDAQ:CORT ) opened at $17.27 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,958.37, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort-position-boosted-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.