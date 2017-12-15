Contrasting Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) and Kayne Anderson Energy Development (KED)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) and Kayne Anderson Energy Development (NYSE:KED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 14.76% 11.04% 6.80% Kayne Anderson Energy Development -2,475.00% -13.79% -8.15%

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Kayne Anderson Energy Development pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 287.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kayne Anderson Energy Development pays out -2,285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $20.89 million 3.42 $6.00 million $0.47 23.40 Kayne Anderson Energy Development N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -238.43

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Kayne Anderson Energy Development. Kayne Anderson Energy Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harvest Capital Credit and Kayne Anderson Energy Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kayne Anderson Energy Development 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Kayne Anderson Energy Development.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Kayne Anderson Energy Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a non-diversified, closed-end fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through equity and debt investments. It seeks to achieve this objective by investing approximately 80% of its total assets in securities of companies that derive their revenue from activities in the energy industry, including midstream energy companies, which operates assets used to gather, transport, process, treat, terminal and store natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined petroleum products; upstream energy companies, which are engaged in the exploration, extraction and production of natural resources, including natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, from onshore and offshore geological reservoirs, and other energy companies, which are engaged in owning, leasing, managing, producing, processing and selling of coal and coal reserves. KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the advisor of the Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.