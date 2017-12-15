Contrasting Gridsum (GSUM) and Its Competitors

Gridsum (NASDAQ: GSUM) is one of 110 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gridsum to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gridsum alerts:

Gridsum has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.7% of Gridsum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gridsum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A Gridsum Competitors 289 2105 4484 91 2.63

As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Gridsum’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gridsum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gridsum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum $57.65 million -$9.74 million -11.99 Gridsum Competitors $2.20 billion $401.02 million 411.93

Gridsum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum. Gridsum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gridsum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum -27.91% -19.63% -11.15% Gridsum Competitors -43.08% -24.73% -7.04%

Summary

Gridsum competitors beat Gridsum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The Company’s technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes real-time events. The Company offers various types of solutions and technologies. The Company’s software products are designed for a range of commercial and governmental applications. The Company’s products focus on digital marketing analytics and automation solutions. The Company offers Web analytics solutions based on data warehouse technology to build solutions on a distributed data warehouse architecture, using the open-source Hadoop framework. The Company delivers its solutions as cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings that manage information technology (IT) support costs by outsourcing hardware and software maintenance and support.

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.