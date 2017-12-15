Contrasting FirstCash (FCFS) and The Competition

FirstCash (NYSE: FCFS) is one of 27 public companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FirstCash to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FirstCash pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstCash lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares FirstCash and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 6.49% 7.66% 5.35% FirstCash Competitors -122.79% -80.51% -0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstCash and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 2 5 0 2.71 FirstCash Competitors 172 699 1092 54 2.51

FirstCash presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 24.95%. Given FirstCash’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.09 billion $60.12 million 28.40 FirstCash Competitors $2.77 billion $388.84 million 63.22

FirstCash’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. FirstCash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FirstCash rivals beat FirstCash on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc., is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments. The Company’s operates through two segments: the U.S. operations segment and the Latin America operations segment. The U.S. operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in the United States and the Latin America operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. In addition, some of the Company’s pawn stores offer small unsecured consumer loans or credit services products. The Company also operates consumer finance stores in Texas and Mexico.

