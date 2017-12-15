Contrasting ConforMIS (CFMS) & Its Competitors

ConforMIS (NASDAQ: CFMS) is one of 19 public companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ConforMIS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ConforMIS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -72.70% -76.88% -51.42% ConforMIS Competitors -101.23% -92.70% -30.32%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ConforMIS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 0 3 2 0 2.40 ConforMIS Competitors 112 732 1028 10 2.50

ConforMIS presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 39.30%. Given ConforMIS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of ConforMIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ConforMIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConforMIS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $79.90 million -$57.58 million -1.67 ConforMIS Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 67.53

ConforMIS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ConforMIS. ConforMIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ConforMIS peers beat ConforMIS on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints. It offers a line of customized knee implants designed to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee. It offers iTotal CR, which is a total knee replacement implant. Its iFit technology platform consists of three elements, including iFit Design, its algorithms and computer software that is used to design customized implants and associated single-use patient-specific instrumentation referred to as iJigs, based on computed tomography scans of the patient and to prepare a surgical plan customized for the patient (iView); iFit Printing, which is a three-dimensional printing technology used to manufacture iJigs, and iFit Just-in-Time manufacturing and delivery capabilities.

