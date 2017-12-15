Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3319 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA XLY) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,727,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,000. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $98.37.

Get Consumer Discretionary SPDR alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/consumer-discretionary-spdr-xly-announces-dividend-increase-0-33-per-share.html.

About Consumer Discretionary SPDR

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.