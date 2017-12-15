Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Connecticut Water Service from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $737.49, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth about $4,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 176,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 42.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/connecticut-water-service-ctws-cut-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.