Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Connecticut Water Service from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $737.49, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth about $4,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 176,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 42.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Connecticut Water Service Company Profile
Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).
