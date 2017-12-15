Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.06. 2,887,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 344,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/concordia-international-cxr-stock-price-down-5-4.html.

Concordia International Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.