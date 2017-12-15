Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,633. The stock has a market cap of $401.68, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.68 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, Director Glenn Tobin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

