Commerzbank set a €62.00 ($73.81) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.90) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($77.38) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($63.10) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($66.67) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, set a €61.00 ($72.62) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugroup Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.17 ($69.25).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.72 ($66.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579. Compugroup Medical has a one year low of €36.12 ($43.00) and a one year high of €57.70 ($68.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Compugroup Medical (COP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Commerzbank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/compugroup-medical-cop-given-a-62-00-price-target-at-commerzbank.html.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software, as well as information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. It operates through three segments: Health Provider Services I, Health Provider Services II, and Health Connectivity Services. The company is involved in the development and sale of practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physicians networks; and integral clinical, administrative, and financial software applications for pharmacies and mail order pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.