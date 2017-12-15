Comparing Profire Energy (PFIE) & Select Egy Svcs (WTTR)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) and Select Egy Svcs (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Select Egy Svcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy 10.88% 8.96% 8.43% Select Egy Svcs -6.18% -6.04% -4.91%

This table compares Profire Energy and Select Egy Svcs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $27.07 million 3.13 $3.39 million $0.07 25.00 Select Egy Svcs $302.39 million 5.77 -$307.52 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Select Egy Svcs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Profire Energy and Select Egy Svcs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Select Egy Svcs 1 1 6 0 2.63

Profire Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Select Egy Svcs has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Profire Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Select Egy Svcs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Select Egy Svcs shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Select Egy Svcs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc. is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels. It offers burner-management systems, which help to ignite, monitor and manage the burner flame. Its solution, the PF3100, helps manage and synchronize custom applications helping oilfield producers meet deadlines through an off-the-shelf solution with dynamic customization. It also sells complementary oilfield products. Such products help manage fuel flow (such as valves and fuel trains), meter air flow (such as airplates), generate power on-site (such as solar packages), ignite and direct flame (such as flare stack igniter and nozzles), and other functions. In addition to the burner-management systems and complementary technologies, it also offers chemical-management systems.

About Select Egy Svcs

Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services. The Company provides its services to integrated and exploration and production (E&P) companies. Its operating segments include water solutions, accommodation and rentals, and wellsite completion and constructive services. The Company’s services include water sourcing, water transfer, water treatment, fluid handling, disposal solutions, accommodations, rentals, and wellsite construction. The Company also provides complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal.

